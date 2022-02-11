Jamey Helgeson: Volunteers are needed to help with the 27th annual Rose Sale

The 27th annual Rose Sale will be held from Feb. 15 – March 22, with the delivery and pick-up date scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale provide critical funding for programs and services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

We need your help. Any level of support is appreciated. Here are a few suggestions:

At your work: Coordinate a rose sale where you work. Email your co-workers and encourage them to order. Call the LIFE office with a group rose order and the roses can be delivered to your office!

In your school: School groups can sell individual roses to support their peers that attend activities at LIFE.

In your neighborhood: ask your neighbors, friends and family to order roses.

Brighten someone’s day: order roses to give to your customers or employees to show how much you appreciate them.

Volunteer: Rose Sale coordinators are needed throughout Austin and the surrounding communities to coordinate rose sales at local churches, businesses, etc. You can stop into the LIFE Mower County office, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or we can deliver the posters and order forms to you anytime. If you have any questions or are interested in volunteering to help sell roses, please call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Ways you can help sell roses include:

• Hang up posters with order forms at your work, church, schools, gas stations, restaurants, local businesses, etc.

• You can sell roses by emailing your co-workers and encouraging them to order. Call the LIFE office with a group rose order and the roses can be delivered to your office!

• Ask your friends, neighbors and family to order roses.

Turn in your orders and money by March 22, 2022.

Volunteers are also needed to help with pick-up and delivery day on April 5, 2022. Register to volunteer www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale.

Mark your calendars for 2022 Disability Advocacy Day

Please join us for Disability Advocacy Day on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The event will be online again this year. But even though we can’t go to the Capitol, it is still critical for disability advocates to show that we are better together by fighting for equity, access, and belonging in community. A virtual poster gallery will be from 10-11 a.m. The virtual rally will be from 11-11:45 a.m. Then we will have an in-depth policy Lunch & Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/disabilityadvocacyday in advance. Keep the email that you get after you register. You will need that to log-in to the event.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Sweetheart Dance, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Cooking for Comfort, 6 p.m.

Friday: Open Center, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22: Pizza Party and Games, 6 p.m.

Feb. 23: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Feb. 24: Adaptive Yoga In A Chair, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25: Movie and Munchies, 6 p.m.

Feb. 26: Date Night, 3:30 p.m.