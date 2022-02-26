In Your Community: Shriners present first check of 2022
Published 6:18 pm Friday, February 25, 2022
- Officers for the Austin Shrine Club attended the annual Officers Seminar at Osman Shrine on Feb. 19. They had the opportunity to present the first check for 2022 in the amount of $2,500 to Rose West representing the Shrine Health Care Program in the Twin Cities. Pictured from left: Gary Brolsma, Neil Hanson, Rose West, Brad Stout and Mark Mincks. Again, members of the Shrine Club would like to thank the Austin community for their support of this program. Photo provided