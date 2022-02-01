In Your Community: Medicap gives to local groups

Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Daily Herald

The staff at Medicap Pharmacy would like to thank Austin and the surrounding communities that received their influenza vaccine from them. Again this year, the store donated $1 for every flu vaccine administered. This year donations went to two Austin organizations, The Boys of Tomorrow Club and More than Pink. Both of these organizations help the youth in our community. The staff is always excited for this campaign, and owe their success to each of you.

