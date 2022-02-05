In Your Community: Masons ring in $5,144 over the holiday season

Published 6:37 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Daily Herald

During the recent holiday season, members of the Masons in Austin rang bells for the Salvation Army on several Fridays. There efforts generated $5,144 for the Salvation Army Food Shelf. The amount included matching funds from Minnesota Masonic Charities. Shown presenting the check are, from left: Terri Donovan, Steve Neiswanger, Major Jeff Stickler, Neil Hanson, Dean Johnson and Mary Hanson. Photo provided

More News

Planning for the worst

Man sentenced to over 13 years for criminal sexual conduct with an underage girl

County records three COVID deaths in latest report

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections