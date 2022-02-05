In Your Community: Masons ring in $5,144 over the holiday season
Published 6:37 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
- During the recent holiday season, members of the Masons in Austin rang bells for the Salvation Army on several Fridays. There efforts generated $5,144 for
the Salvation Army Food Shelf. The amount included matching funds from Minnesota Masonic Charities. Shown presenting the check are, from left: Terri Donovan, Steve Neiswanger, Major Jeff Stickler, Neil Hanson, Dean Johnson and Mary Hanson. Photo provided