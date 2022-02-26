In Your Community: Hormel Institute honors Pacelli poster creators

The Hormel Institute asked local students to design logos for The Hormel Institute’s 80th Anniversary. Pacelli students participated and winners from each grade level, along with the top prize were awarded. Executive Director, Dr. Robert Clarke, and Assistant Director of Education, Dr. Ted Hinchcliffe, spoke to the students and presented them with prizes. More than 90 entries from students across the community participated. The overall winning logo was designed by Pacelli 11th grader Jashary Sandoval Leonardo, seen in the top photo. Photos provided