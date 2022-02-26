In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club plays weekly at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Sessions start at 11:30 a.m. both days.

We look forward to welcoming new players. Most recently a team from Blue Earth joined in the games here in Austin. Other participants come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, and locally from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. Tuesday’s winners had only five teams playing. Winners were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

Wednesday’s winners, with 11 teams playing, were:

First place (tie): Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland place and Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; third place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher.

We invite all bridge players to come enjoy the games on Tuesdays and/or Wednesdays, vying for places and prize money. At this time, we do have a certified director on Wednesdays, but the games are not sanctioned as no one is working to earn points.