In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The cold persists, but seven teams showed up at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin to play Duplicate Bridge on Tuesday. Players from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, and Austin talked of last week’s momentous bridge bid of seven no trump not found by any of the seven teams. Seven no trump is the highest bid in this game and is so rare, it must be noteworthy.

Winners were:

First place, from Albert Lea, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Roshus; second place, from Rose Creek, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; third place, from Austin, Harriet Oldenburg and Jim Fisher.

On Wednesday, six and a half tables played, again in below zero temps. Players from the above areas were joined with players from Mason City, Iowa.

Winners were:

First place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; second place, Joyce Crowe and Gail Schmidt; third place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place (tie) Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher.

It is interesting to note that all places vary only by eight points between first and sixth place. Our director, Dave Ring, takes them home and goes over them again to make sure the placements are correct. This group appreciates his dedication to the game and his leadership.

Gone are the days that left a bad taste in the mouths of many who might have gone on to enjoy this game. It is a win-win for those who come and play on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, a boon to the elder generation specifically; the camaraderie and respect is heartwarming to all.

Elsewhere at the Center we see Pie Day coming up on Friday, Feb 25. You need to sign up for this. The Caregivers Support Group meeting on the 17th, and on Feb 11, there will be a Valentine’s Day dinner. Again, sign up before Feb. 8. Most of us forget all of these

events, meals, etc are because the Center is well staffed with volunteers. These people smile when some thanks for their service comes their way.