Ilene M. Leimbek, 98

Ilene M. Leimbek, age 98, of Austin, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Cedars of Austin.

Ilene was born October 26, 1923 in Hankinson, North Dakota. She married Richard Leimbek, Sr. on May 16, 1945. Together they raised four children, Connie (Terry) Nelsen, Dick (Mary Jo) Leimbek, Dan (Deb) Leimbek, Cathy (Doug) Hoban.

In addition to her children, she is also survived by grandchildren, Kristin, Jacob (Sarah), and Josie Nelsen, Matt (Melissa), and Shawn (Gretchen) Leimbek, Kelly (Ryan) Brown; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband; siblings; grandson, Nathan Hoban.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Greg Leif officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the mass at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Masks are required at both the visitation and the mass.

