Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest registration deadline is Feb. 15

The deadline to register for the annual Harris Music Contest is Feb. 15.

The Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower, Steele counties or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth.

The contest is open to those who play piano, strings, wood winds, brass, and mallet percussion

Age Divisions, on day of contest:

Beginners: age 6-8

Intermediate: age 9-11

Junior: age 12-14

Senior: age 15-18

The competition will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5. Time frame is subject to change due to the number of participants. The total prize pool potential is $3,200

Rules and entry forms available at www.hormelhistorichome.org

An questions can be directed to 1-507-433-4243 or piano@hormelhistorichome.org

People can also visit the Hormel Historic Home at 208 4th Ave. NW in Austin.

This contest and all musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible through the support of MarySue Hormel Harris.