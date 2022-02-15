Hayfield girls win on senior night

Published 10:37 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 78-35 in Hayfield Monday.

Kristen Watson had 25 points for the Vikings (25-0 overall).

Hayfield’s manager and YoutTube Live announcer Maddy Johnson got in the game and hit a free throw.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 25; Natalie Beaver, 22; Aine Stasko, 17; Chelsea Christopherson, 4; Josanne Tempel, 4; Sydney Risius, 3; Ava Carney, 2; Maddy Johnson, 1

