Hayfield girls win on senior night
Published 10:37 pm Monday, February 14, 2022
The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 78-35 in Hayfield Monday.
Kristen Watson had 25 points for the Vikings (25-0 overall).
Hayfield’s manager and YoutTube Live announcer Maddy Johnson got in the game and hit a free throw.
Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 25; Natalie Beaver, 22; Aine Stasko, 17; Chelsea Christopherson, 4; Josanne Tempel, 4; Sydney Risius, 3; Ava Carney, 2; Maddy Johnson, 1