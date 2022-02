The Hayfield girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG 70-59 to win the Gopher Conference title in New Richland Saturday night.

The Vikings (27-0 overall) will open the Section 1A Tournament this week.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 25; Natalie Beaver, 18; Aine Stasko, 10; Chelsea Christopherson, 8; Ava Carney, 5; Josanne Tempel, 3; McKenna Chick, 1