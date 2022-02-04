Hayfield girls light it up in win over Grand Meadow

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Grand Meadow (14-5 overall) 62-40 in GM Thursday.

Kristen Watson scored 20 points for the Vikings (21-0 overall), who made 11 of their first three-pointers. Hayfield started the second half on a 15-2 run.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Wastson, 20; Aine Stasko, 16; Chelsea Chrisopherson, 9; Natalie Beaver, 7; Kenna Chick, 6; Josanne Tempel, 2; Emily Hansen, 2

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 14; Kendyl Queensland, 11; McKenna Hendrickson, 8; Lauren Queensland, 4; Sydney Cotten, 3