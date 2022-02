The Hayfield girls basketball team closed out its regular season undefeated as it beat Randolph 73-47 in Randolph Thursday.

Kristen Watson led the Vikings (26-0 overall) with 23 points.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 23; Natalie Beaver, 17; Aine Stasko 14; Chelsea Christopherson, 11; McKenna Chick, 5; Sydney Risius, 2; Josanne Tempel, 1