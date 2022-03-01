Hayfield girls basketball team advances to semifinals

Published 7:28 pm Monday, February 28, 2022

By Daily Herald

The No. 1 seeded Hayfield girls basketball team used a big push to close things out as they eliminated No. 8 Houston (16-12 overall) by a score of 67-29 in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium Monday.

The Vikings (29-0 overall) led by just 13 late in the second half, but the team put together a 25-1 burst to take a 67-24 lead late in the game. Josanne Tempel hit back-to-back threes during the rally.

“It was kind of a slow first half, but we played more of our style in the second half,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said.

The Vikings will now play either Lanesboro or Kenyon-Wanamingo in the Section 1A semifinals in Mayo Civic Center at 4 p.m. Saturday. 

Houston 16 13  —  29

Hayfield 29 38 —   67

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 24; Kristen Watson, 19; Josanne Tempel, 8; Aine Stasko, 7; Ava Carney, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 3; Kenna O’Connor, 3

