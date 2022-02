The Hayfield boys basketball team came back from an eight point halftime deficit to beat Randolph 77-54 in Hayfield Wednesday.

Easton Fritcher had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Vikings (24-1 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 22; Isaac Matti, 21; Easton Fritcher, 16; Kobe Foster, 3; Karver Hedyt, 3