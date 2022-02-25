Grand Meadow girls take down Lyle-Pacelli

The No. 3 seeded Grand Meadow girls basketball team eliminated No. 14 Lyle-Pacelli (6-22 overall) 62-23 in a Section 1A Tournament first round game at GM Thursday.

Lauren Queensland had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Superlarks (21-6 overall).

GM will play No. 6 Rushford-Peterson in Mayo Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 15; McKenna Hendrickson, 12; River Landers, 10; Kendyl Queensland, 8; Lexy Foster, 8; Sydney Cotten, 5; Leah Hanson, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2

LP scoring: Kendahl Lewis, 7; Avari Drennan, 6; Olivia Heard, 5; Lisandra Ortiz, 3; Kearah Schafer, 2