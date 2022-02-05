Girls Scouts looking for shoes

Published 6:28 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Daily Herald

Photo provided

A local Girl Scout is collecting pairs of shoes that are in decent shape for her Girl Scout Silver Award.

Shoes will be taken to an organization called Good in the Hood where they will be sold. Their program Shoe Away Hunger uses the money from the shoes to buy food for people in need.

If you have shoes to donate, you can donate at the Mower County Government Center by March 18. Donation locations in Albert Lea are Northbridge Mall, Skyline Plaza, and Zion Lutheran Church.

There is also a box at Hope Summit Church in Rochester.

