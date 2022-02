Jan. 4, 1930 – Feb. 1, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Bernice Goskesen, 92, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 1, in St. John’s Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. The Rev. Mark Niethammer will officiate. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

