Evie Mohrfeld: Travel show upcoming, will have schedule

Calling all travelers.

Our travel schedule will be available on Feb. 25, and can be picked up at the Mower County Senior Center, 400 3rd Ave. NE, during our Travel Open House from 2-4 p.m. This is open to the public.

Upcoming trips include:

• April 5: Church Basement Ladies, 20 year celebration show).

• April 26: Bachmann’s Floral and the Eagan Mall.

• May 25: Daytrippers Dinner Theatre, “Stag & Doe”

• June 8: Minnesota Arboretum Floral Gardens.

• June 22-26: Medora N. Dakota and Mt. Rushmore (deluxe Motorcoach).

• July 26 and Aug. 24: “Footloose” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

• Sept. 13: Church Basement ladies “Plowin’ Thru”

• Oct. 7-15: New England Rails & Sails (by air)

• Nov. 17-18: “Fireside Christmas “

Some trips that are in the planning stages include: one-day Mystery Trip, one-day Fall River Cruise, Omaha, Nebraska, two-day.

Our 2023 travel year includes a trip to Savannah, Georgia and Jekyll Island and a fall Riverboat cruise.

This schedule covers some of your requests. We will continue to mask and request shots on all trips.