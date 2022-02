February has traditionally been the month that we sponsor a Travel Show.

The show will be 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 25, in the main dining hall at the Mower County Senior Center, 400 3rd Ave. NE. A calendar and information will be available and is open to the public.

During this time we will sign up for travel in 2022-2023.

We hope you are ready to be on the road again. There will be more next week.