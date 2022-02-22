Elner A. Pehl

Elner A. (Thomas) Pehl passed into eternity Thursday evening (February 17, 2022) at 9:50 pm.

Elner was born October 15, 1922 in Vesta, Minnesota to Denzil and Hildred (Jones) Thomas. She was the middle child of five. Elner’s two brothers Gordon and Roger and her two sisters Phyllis and Dolores all preceded her in death.

Elner and her husband Alfred farmed near Clarion, Iowa and Stewartville, Minnesota. They moved to Austin, Minnesota in 1972. They were blessed with four children; twins DeLoris (Rodney) Kinny and DiAnne (1944-2002) (Joe) Humrichous, Ronald (Elizabeth) Pehl, Russell Pehl. Alfred preceded her in death on March 7, 2019.

Elner worked as a secretary for a lawyer and also Gopher Aviation. She kept a meticulous house and entertained missionaries, pastors and many friends. Elner was past president of the hospital auxiliary, made many artificial flower arrangements for the hospital gift shop, and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.

She had come to faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and read her Bible everyday.

Elner loved to play scrabble with her friends and continued to do so until the end of her life.

She leaves behind 10 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. We will all miss her.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Joseph Humrichous officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will in the Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed to the family at clasenjordan.com.