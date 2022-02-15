Education Briefs
Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Vermilion Community College Fall 2021 Fall Honors
Austin
Esmeralda Navarro, highest honors
Rochester Community and Technical College Fall 2021 Graduates
Austin
Brandy Prokopec, AS, Nursing, Honors
Jennifer Retterath, AAS, Healthcare Office Professional, High Honors
Elkton
Savanah Hemann-Sheely, AA, Liberal Arts and Sciences
LeRoy
Mallory Harbaugh, AAS, Health Information Technology, Honors
Racine
Amanda Potter, AS, Nursing
Brandon Tjepkes, CERT, Welding Technology
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Adams
Morgan Hose, Political Science Major
Brittney Ruechel, Psychology Major
Austin
Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Jordyn McCormack, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Blake Petrik, Accountancy Major
LeRoy
Elizabeth Jacobsen, Biology Education Major
Lyle
Kendal Truckenmiller, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Waltham
Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration