Education Briefs

Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Daily Herald

Vermilion Community College Fall 2021 Fall Honors

Austin

Esmeralda Navarro, highest honors

Rochester Community and Technical College Fall 2021 Graduates

Austin

Brandy Prokopec, AS, Nursing, Honors

Jennifer Retterath, AAS, Healthcare Office Professional, High Honors

Elkton

Savanah Hemann-Sheely, AA, Liberal Arts and Sciences

LeRoy

Mallory Harbaugh, AAS, Health Information Technology, Honors

Racine

Amanda Potter, AS, Nursing

Brandon Tjepkes, CERT, Welding Technology

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Adams

Morgan Hose, Political Science Major

Brittney Ruechel, Psychology Major

Austin

Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Jordyn McCormack, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Blake Petrik, Accountancy Major

LeRoy

Elizabeth Jacobsen, Biology Education Major

Lyle

Kendal Truckenmiller, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Waltham

Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration

