Education Briefs

Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Daily Herald

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2021 Fall Graduates

Austin

Jordan Allen, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire

Jennifer Boyle, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, chemistry, Eau Claire

Kallie Bumgarner, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, art, Eau Claire

Jacy Hansen, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire

Madison Lang, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire

McKenzi Steinbrink, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice, Eau Claire

