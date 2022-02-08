Education Briefs
Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2021 Fall Graduates
Austin
Jordan Allen, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire
Jennifer Boyle, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, chemistry, Eau Claire
Kallie Bumgarner, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, art, Eau Claire
Jacy Hansen, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire
Madison Lang, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire
McKenzi Steinbrink, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice, Eau Claire