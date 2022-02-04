Education Briefs
Published 5:34 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
Winona State University Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Austin
Marty Amdahl, Ryley Blomquist, Abigail Bollingberg, Sydnee Brandt, Emma Clausman, Emily Eich,
Ellen Eyre, Emma Gordon, Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Lauren Holets-Buntrock, Erica Lundberg, Dave Martin, Nathan Meyer
Eliza Moon, Jake Muhlbauer, Gabriella Vasquez Alva, Victor Zarate
Rose Creek
Isabel Beck Rose
Winona State University Fall 2021 Graduates
Austin
Meghan Haldorson, Bachelor of Science-Teaching Elementary Education/K-6 Education Magna Cum
Laude Jake Muhlbauer, Bachelor of Science Business Administration
Jake Muhlbauer Bachelor of Science Management Information Systems
Opiew Okey Austin MN Bachelor of Science Business Administration
Yesenia Ortiz Aguilar Austin MN Bachelor of Arts Mass Communication
St. Olaf College Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Adams
Will Douty, Economics, James and Sarah Douty
Austin
Eleanor Hinchcliffe, Religion and English, Edward Hinchcliffe and Gretchen Erickson
Brock Lawhead, Psychology and Political Science, Brandon and Jennifer Lawhead
Minnesota State College Southeast Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Austin
Geri Tollefson
University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 Fall Graduates
Austin
Madison Hasley, Bachelor of Science, Health and Human Performance, Cum Laude
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Austin
Jordan Allen, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire
Jennifer Boyle, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, chemistry, Eau Claire
Kallie Bumgarner, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, art, Eau Claire
Jacy Hansen, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire
Madison Lang, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire
McKenzi Steinbrink, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice, Eau Claire