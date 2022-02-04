Education Briefs

Published 5:34 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Daily Herald

Winona State University Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Austin

Marty Amdahl, Ryley Blomquist, Abigail Bollingberg, Sydnee Brandt, Emma Clausman, Emily Eich,

Ellen Eyre, Emma Gordon, Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Lauren Holets-Buntrock, Erica Lundberg, Dave Martin, Nathan Meyer

Eliza Moon, Jake Muhlbauer,  Gabriella Vasquez Alva, Victor Zarate

Rose Creek

Isabel Beck Rose

Winona State University Fall 2021 Graduates

Austin

Meghan Haldorson, Bachelor of Science-Teaching Elementary Education/K-6 Education Magna Cum

Laude Jake Muhlbauer, Bachelor of Science Business Administration

Jake Muhlbauer Bachelor of Science Management Information Systems

Opiew Okey Austin MN Bachelor of Science Business Administration

Yesenia Ortiz Aguilar Austin MN Bachelor of Arts Mass Communication

St. Olaf College Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Adams

Will Douty, Economics, James and Sarah Douty

Austin

Eleanor Hinchcliffe, Religion and English, Edward Hinchcliffe and Gretchen Erickson

Brock Lawhead, Psychology and Political Science, Brandon and Jennifer Lawhead

Minnesota State College Southeast Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Austin

Geri Tollefson

University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 Fall Graduates

Austin

Madison Hasley, Bachelor of Science, Health and Human Performance, Cum Laude

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Austin

Jordan Allen, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire

Jennifer Boyle, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, chemistry, Eau Claire

Kallie Bumgarner, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, art, Eau Claire

Jacy Hansen, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire

Madison Lang, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire

McKenzi Steinbrink, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice, Eau Claire

