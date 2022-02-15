Doris Luth, 88

Doris Mae Luth of Savage, MN, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the age of 88.

She was born in 1933 to Clarence and Grace Shockley in Oak Park, Illinois. Doris graduated from Oak Park High School and went on to attend Ohio Wesleyan University. She then transferred to the University of Illinois, where she met Richard “Dick” Luth, who became her husband for 56 years. Upon graduation with her Psychology degree, Doris taught elementary school for a brief time before moving with Dick to Oklahoma when he joined the Army. From there, they lived in Minnesota and Iowa, and she dedicated her time to raising her three children. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time at their lake home in Alexandria, Minnesota and on Sanibel Island in Florida. Doris will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Dan (Donita) Luth and Jim (Sue) Luth; daughter Kathy (John) Anderson; grandchildren, David (Kaci) Luth, Darian Jackson, Devan (Joe) Heinsen, Dylan Jackson, Jacque Luth, and Kevin Luth.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A celebration of Doris’s life will be held on Saturday, February 26th at Glendale United Methodist Church, 13550 Glendale Road in Savage. Visitation will begin at 10:30, the Celebration at 11:00, and a reception to follow. Masks are required. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Circle Rocking “S” Children’s Farm in Free Soil, MI.