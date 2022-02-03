Dennis L. Wickstrom, 68

Dennis Lynn Wickstrom, age 68, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Dennis was born September 15, 1953, in Austin, Texas, to Maynard and Donna (Martens) Wickstrom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Donna Wickstrom; and brother, Dave Wickstrom. Dennis is survived by his daughters, Stacy Batcheller and Sara Wickstrom; son, Michael Wickstrom; grandchildren, Cole and Ava Batcheller; girlfriend, Kim Mireau; and other loving relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hoot and Ole’s Tavern in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.