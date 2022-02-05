County records three COVID deaths in latest report

Although COVID-19 cases from this most recent surge, driven by the omicron, are seemingly dropping, Mower County has lost three more people to the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, of the 38 Minnesotans who died in the new report, three were from Mower County. That comes amid news that 44 cumulative new cases were reported in the county Friday.

Mower now has had a total of 11,318 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic along with 63 total deaths.

Even still, news from the state as a whole seems to be a little more optimistic with 6,617 cumulative cases Friday, down from the point where over 10,000 cases were reported daily as part of this most recent surge.

By the Numbers

State of Minnesota

1,359,058 cumulative cases

11,599 total deaths

Case Deaths

Mower 11,318 63

Dodge 5,342 15

Steele 9,763 50

Fillmore 4,368 21

Freeborn 8,505 65

Olmsted 37,640 156