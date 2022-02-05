County records three COVID deaths in latest report
Published 6:44 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
Although COVID-19 cases from this most recent surge, driven by the omicron, are seemingly dropping, Mower County has lost three more people to the pandemic.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, of the 38 Minnesotans who died in the new report, three were from Mower County. That comes amid news that 44 cumulative new cases were reported in the county Friday.
Mower now has had a total of 11,318 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic along with 63 total deaths.
Even still, news from the state as a whole seems to be a little more optimistic with 6,617 cumulative cases Friday, down from the point where over 10,000 cases were reported daily as part of this most recent surge.
By the Numbers
State of Minnesota
1,359,058 cumulative cases
11,599 total deaths
Case Deaths
Mower 11,318 63
Dodge 5,342 15
Steele 9,763 50
Fillmore 4,368 21
Freeborn 8,505 65
Olmsted 37,640 156