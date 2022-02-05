County records three COVID deaths in latest report

Published 6:44 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Daily Herald

Although COVID-19 cases from this most recent surge, driven by the omicron, are seemingly dropping, Mower County has lost three more people to the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, of the 38 Minnesotans who died in the new report, three were from Mower County. That comes amid news that 44 cumulative new cases were reported in the county Friday.

Mower now has had a total of 11,318 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic along with 63 total deaths.

Even still, news from the state as a whole seems to be a little more optimistic with 6,617 cumulative cases Friday, down from the point where over 10,000 cases were reported daily as part of this most recent surge.

By the Numbers

State of Minnesota

1,359,058 cumulative cases

11,599 total deaths

                   Case   Deaths

Mower      11,318       63

Dodge       5,342       15

Steele        9,763       50

Fillmore       4,368       21

Freeborn       8,505       65

Olmsted     37,640     156

More News

Planning for the worst

Man sentenced to over 13 years for criminal sexual conduct with an underage girl

In Your Community: Masons ring in $5,144 over the holiday season

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections