Cooling down the ice

It’s time to chill out, reflect on school days and enjoy some of the best figure skating in the area as Austin’s Riverside Figure Skating Club will be hosting its 47th annual Ice Show at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Arena.

This year’s theme is ‘Too Cool For School’ and will feature skating performances to classic songs like “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Another Brick in the Wall” and “ABC.”

“We have a lot of cool songs and the skaters have worked really hard with their ice time to prepare for this,” coach Chris Amy said.

It is the first full show the Club has held in three years as last year’s show was shortened to one performance and the show was canceled due to COVID-19 two years ago.

Ingrid Dolan Peterson, a senior at Austin High School, said that she’s glad to cap off her 14-year skating career with a celebration of her sport.

“Having it normal for the last time is really important,” Dolan Peterson said. “We’ll have a lot of people watching and you have to be confident on the ice in front of a crowd.”

The club’s other senior is Jori Rieken. The Hayfield student has skated for the past 13 years and she’s learned a lot about balance and staying focused.

“You have to recover if you mess up,” Rieken said. “You can’t let it ruin the whole routine.”

RFSC has 40 skaters this year.