Convictions: Jan. 30-Feb. 6

Detra Denise Austin, 43, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor theft-take/use/transfer movable property without consent. She must follow conditions and pay a $150 fine. Failure to do so could result in 176 days in jail. She was given credit for four days served.

Jodi Kay Grinder, 43, Spokane, Washington, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony check forgery-offer or possess. She must follow several conditions and pay $2,750 in restitution. She was given credit for 138 days served. She was also convicted of gross misdemeanor check forgery/possess/with intent to defraud.

Skylar Paige Stahl, 29, Austin, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. She was also fined $50.

Elias James Wells, 19, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must follow several conditions and pay $411.81 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for burglary-first degree-possession dangerous weapon/explosive. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 58 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony burglary-second degree-dwelling. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 28 months in prison.

Samantha Jean Burke, 30, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs-possession. She must follow several conditions.

Jessica Jeane Ehmke, 39, Hayfield, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. She must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 150 days in jail. She was given credit for seven days served.