Convictions: Jan. 23-30

— Michael Thomas Barren, 25, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree drugs-sale of schedule I or II narcotic in park zone, He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 58 months in prison.

— Martin Feria-Zarate, 33, Arcadia, Wisconsin, was sentenced to on year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must also pay a $900 fine and follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Nathaniel Harris Tusen, 30, Hayward, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must follow several conditions. He was given credit for 64 days in jail.

— Aubry Lee Ushera, 46, Austin, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for assault second degree-dangerous weapon and 19 months in prison for felony damage to property-first degree-value reduced over $1,000. Sentences are to run concurrently.

— Jason Micheal Boecker, 50, St. Paul, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II. He was given credit for 120 days served.

— Jonathan Daniyel Nold, 43, Stewartville, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for drugs-fifth degree-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to one year probation for gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 332 days in jail. He was given credit for 33 days served.

— Michael James Weis, 54, Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony second degree-sale of 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period.