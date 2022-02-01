Convictions: Jan. 16-23

— Christopher David Klinger, 47, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jacob Steven Smith, 32, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony engage in electronic communication with child relating or describing sexual conduct. He must follow several conditions and pay $900 in fines.

— Angela Marie Edge, 38, Austin, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for felony drugs-second degree-possess 6 grams or more heroin. She must also pay $2,995.97 in restitution.

— Peter Jay Engen, 44, Preston, was sentenced to 98 months in prison for second degree-possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. He was also sentenced to 17 months in prison for fifth degree possession. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

— Johnny Eugene Davis, 59, St. Paul, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for felony violent felon in possession of firearm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison.

— Joel Paul Donaldson, 49, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for felony attempt to disarm a peace officer-take defensive device from peace officer/area controlled by officer. He must follow several conditions and pay a $600 fine. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Charles Anderson Jackson, 39, Lake Mills, Iowa, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.