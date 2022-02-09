Community Foundation postpones For the Love of Austin

Popular fundraiser returns to in person event in April

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19-related cases, Austin Area Foundation is postponing its annual fundraising event “For the Love of Austin” presented by Worlein Funeral Homes.

Originally planned for Feb. 12, For the Love of Austin is now rescheduled for Saturday, April 30, and will return to an in-person format.

AAF made the decision after extensive discussion to provide maximum safety for the event’s patrons, said Steve Barrett, AAF’s executive director.

The “For the Love of Austin” fundraising banquet event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Austin Country Club. Tyler Utzka, of KIMT-TV, will host this year’s event.

Last year’s virtual fundraising event, produced by KIMT, raised more than $42,000 for Austin Area Foundation, which focuses on a mission of “Enhancing the Community Through Charitable Giving.”

Since its inception, AAF has distributed more than $256,000 to local partners through its Austin Legacy Endowment Fund.

Tickets will be sold online through AAF’s website beginning March 1, at www.austinareafoundation.org or by calling the AAF office at 1-507-434-7494. Tickets are priced at $50 per person and includes a four-course meal; live and silent auctions; and other fundraising events.

Putting the “fun” in fundraising, the evening will include original selections from Austin’s own St. Andrews Sisters, a singing trio of nuns portrayed by Coni Nelson, Alice Holst and Penny Kinney.

The AAF’s Austin Legacy Endowment Fund recently awarded grants to 24 local nonprofit organizations including Austin Area Arts; Austin Symphony Orchestra; Catherwood Home Child Care; Hormel Historic Home; Mower County Historical Society; Parenting Resource Center; Hot Meals on Wheels; Matchbox Children’s Theatre; and many more.