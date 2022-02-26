City honors a pair of retirees

The city recognized a pair of long time retirements during Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting.

Street Superintendent Joe Sunderman and MIS AdministratorDon Tomlinson.

Sunderman came to the city 37 years ago and has been street superintendent the last 10 years.

“One thing I’ve learned in my position is I can’t know everything, but what I need to know is who I can contact who has that answer,” said City Engineer Steven Lang. “Joe has always been one of those guys. Great employee, coworker and friend. He’s going to be a huge loss for us.”

Tomlinson’s last day will be Monday and was the first IT director the city ever had.

“Twenty-one years and it was the same type of attitude,” Lang said. “You need something done, Don will take care of it.”