City Council agrees to sell lot to Clasen-Jordan

The Austin City Council on Monday night agreed to the selling of a parking lot to Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

The .37 acre lot in question is south of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Austin and is valued at $58,000.

Clasen-Jordan came to the city with the request to buy the property, but there were some concerns in terms of parking capacity and parking enforcement.

AHS students make use of the lot during school hours, however, it was determined that adequate parking remains, on top of the lot still being available on days Clasen-Jordan doesn’t have services.

“I talked to Mr. Clasen before the meeting,” said Councilman Jeff Austin. “The lot will be open during the day when they don’t have a service at the mortuary. That would be open to the high school kids to use still … most services probably wouldn’t be during school hours.”

Councilman Paul Fischer agreed saying, “There’s plenty of parking around the school. I don’t see a problem with Clasen wanting to purchase that and I don’t see a problem with parking.”

The agreement, requiring at least a two-thirds majority, passed unanimously.

In other news:

• The council also agreed unanimously to eliminate parking on the south side of 13th Avenue NW, next to Subway, turning the space into a left-hand turning lane to allow for easier mergers onto Fourth Street NW.

• The City Council gave the go-ahead on allocating $20,000 in contingency funds toward weight room work for both Austin police and firefighters. The money will be split evenly between the two sites.

• Using a combination of funding options at the local, state and federal levels, the city council approved a pair of measures to improve airport infrastructure, specifically taxiway joint repair and taxilane design. The total work will come to an estimated $2 million dollars, but the city will only flip the bill for $125,000, with the rest coming from state and federal sources.