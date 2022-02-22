Catherine M. Holland, 85

Catherine “Kate” Marion Holland, 85, of Austin, Minnesota, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin.

Kate was born on June 24, 1936 in Caledonia, Minnesota to Frank and Benerva (Berquam) Morey. Kate went to country school in Houston County and graduated from Caledonia High School, a few days prior to marrying Jerald Holland. They were married at Wilmington Lutheran Church in rural Caledonia on June 11, 1955. Soon after their wedding, they moved to Austin where they lived ever since. Kate was a homemaker until her last baby went to kindergarten in 1970. She was a proud home health aide, caring for several clients in their homes. She then worked at McDonald’s for several years until she retired. Kate was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She is so loved by everyone.

Kate was a very active member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. She made a lot of soup for several years. She made prayer shawls and delivered them to people in need. She was a member of the craft group that made crafts for Scandinavian Day. She was also an active member of Sons of Norway. Kate embroidered beautiful dish towels as priceless gifts for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by one infant child, her parents, and siblings, Sylvia (Bob) Ward, Albert (Lorraine) Myhre, Bernice (Bill) Ostern, Lois (Ron) Johnson, and Frances (Terry) Link.

Kate is survived by her husband: Jerald Holland of Austin; sons: Glen (Kay) Holland of Rochester; Mark (Linda) Holland of Streamwood, Illinois; daughter: Jody (Terry) Diggins of Austin; grandchildren: Joseph Diggins (Sarah Jensen), Samuel Diggins (Cydney Nelson), Matthew Holland, and Sarah Holland; great grandson: Carter Diggins; brother: Neil (Sandy) Morey of Caledonia; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 25, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with Reverend Madison Chelberg officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Thursday, February 24, from 4-6 pm and at the church on Friday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.