Cabeen clinches state berths in 4 events at Section 1A meet

The Packers had a strong showing at the Section 1A finals in Rochester Friday night.

Austin’s Kenny Cabeen had a big day and he will now compete in four state events as he advanced in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles. He is also on the state qualifying 200-yard medley team, along with Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry and Joey Hikin and the 200-freestyle team of Walkup, Hilkin and Matthew Grush.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-freestyle: Matthew Grush (13th, 1:55.26)

200-individual medley: Lucas Myers (12th, 2:16.77)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 22.45)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (10th, 274.05); Isaiah Cabeen (10th, 230.70)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (eighth, 56.49)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (third, 49.01); Matthew Grush (15th, 52.71)

500-freestyle: Lucas Myers (11th, 5:25.99)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen (sixth, 1:31.96)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (fourth, 56.64); Kyle Mayer (10th, 1:00.14); Zach Evenson (13th, 1:01.30)

100-breaststroke: Joey Hilkin (14th, 1:09.77)

400-freestyle relay: Lucas Myers, Kyle Mayer, Zach Evenson, Matthew Grush (fifth, 3:35.51)