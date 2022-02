The GMLOS wrestling team qualified two wrestlers for the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Saturday.

Christian Luthe, who is 25-9 overall, took first place at 285 pounds for the Bulldogs to win a section title and Cohen Wiste, who has a record of 40-4 overall, took second place at 138 pounds to earn a state berth.

Donavan Felten took third at 145 for GMLOS.