Bruins fall to St. Cloud 6-2
Published 10:15 pm Friday, February 11, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost to St. Cloud 6-2 in Riverside Arena Friday night.
The Norseman scored three times in the first 15 minutes of the game to put it away early.
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Cloud 3 1 2 — 6
Austin 0 1 1 — 2
First period
(SC) Brandon Loajoie (Kade Peterson) 1:55
(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Ethan Benz, Nick Young) 12:53
(SC) Chase Freirmuth (Jackson Hughes, Hunter Hanson) 14:30
Second period
(SC) Lajoie (Peterson, John Opilka) 2:15
(A) Nick Catalano (Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Jack Malinski) 19:39
Third period
(A) Walter Zacher (Jens Richards, Jack Malinski) 1:21
(SC) O’Neill (Evan Murr, Peyton Hanson) 3:35
(SC) O’Neill (Nik Hong, Gramm McCormack) 10:13
Shots: Austin — 17; St. Cloud — 35
Power plays: Austin — 1-for-4; St. Cloud — 1-for-3