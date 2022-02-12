Bruins fall to St. Cloud 6-2

The Austin Bruins lost to St. Cloud 6-2 in Riverside Arena Friday night.

The Norseman scored three times in the first 15 minutes of the game to put it away early.

SCORING SUMMARY

St. Cloud 3 1 2 — 6

Austin 0 1 1 — 2

First period

(SC) Brandon Loajoie (Kade Peterson) 1:55

(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Ethan Benz, Nick Young) 12:53

(SC) Chase Freirmuth (Jackson Hughes, Hunter Hanson) 14:30

Second period

(SC) Lajoie (Peterson, John Opilka) 2:15

(A) Nick Catalano (Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Jack Malinski) 19:39

Third period

(A) Walter Zacher (Jens Richards, Jack Malinski) 1:21

(SC) O’Neill (Evan Murr, Peyton Hanson) 3:35

(SC) O’Neill (Nik Hong, Gramm McCormack) 10:13

Shots: Austin — 17; St. Cloud — 35

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-4; St. Cloud — 1-for-3