Bruins fall to Bobcats and are clinging to final playoff spot

The Austin Bruins fell behind early as they lost to Bismarck (20-23-1-2 overall) 5-2 in Bismarck, N.D. Saturday.

The Bruins have now lost seven straight games and they have fallen short in nine of their last 10 contests.

Austin will play at Minot on Friday and Saturday to close out the regular season. Those games may be must-win contests for Austin as there is a logjam for the final playoff spot in the NAHL Central. The Bruins (23-20-2-2 overall) are currently tied with Minot for the fourth and final playoff spot with 50 points each. The North Iowa Bulls could knock out either team as they are just two points behind in fifth place.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 1 — 2

Bismarck 2 1 2 — 5

First period

(B) Luke Roelofs (Ryan Taylor) 10:26

(B) Michael Neumeier (Brandon Reller, Nico Chmelevski) 12:19

Second period

(A) Therien Thiesing (Walter Zacher, Carson Riddle) 13:14

(B) Brady Eagan (Ryan Taylor, Michael Neumeier) (power play) 15:35

Third period

(A) Michal Jasenec (Jens Richards, John Larkin) (power play) 2:27

(B) Egan (Quinn Rudrud, Chase Beacom) 8:31

(B) Calvin Hanson (Aiden VanRooyan) empty net 17:26