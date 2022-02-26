Bruins fall to Bismarck Bobcats
Published 9:51 pm Friday, February 25, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost to the Bismarck Bobcats (19-23-1-2 overall) by a score of 6-3 on the road Friday.
Tyler Ryder scored a first period goal for Austin (24-19-2-2 overall) and Frank Tafelski and Braidan Simmons-Fischer scored back-to-back third period goals to bring Austin within 4-3.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 0 2 — 3
Bismarck 3 1 2 — 6
First period
(B) Quinn Rudrud (Calvin Hanson) :37
(B) Rudrud (Jon Ziskie, Luke Roelofs) 3:31
(A) Tyler Ryder (Liam Whitehouse, Damon Furuseth) 10:01
(B) Ben Troumbly (Ryan Taylor, Jake McLean) 16:58
Second period
(B) Adam Pietila (Patrick Johnson, Owen Micahels) 8:01
Third period
(A) Frank Tafelski (Xavier Jean-Louis) 13:03
(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Anthony Menghini) 13:16
(B) Jon Ziskie (McLean, Ryan Taylor) (power play) 15:11
(B) Brandon Reller (Chase Beacom) 16:01
Shots: Austin — 35; Bismarck — 26
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-2; Bismarck — 1-for-1