Bruins fall to Bismarck Bobcats

The Austin Bruins lost to the Bismarck Bobcats (19-23-1-2 overall) by a score of 6-3 on the road Friday.

Tyler Ryder scored a first period goal for Austin (24-19-2-2 overall) and Frank Tafelski and Braidan Simmons-Fischer scored back-to-back third period goals to bring Austin within 4-3.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 2 — 3

Bismarck 3 1 2 — 6

First period

(B) Quinn Rudrud (Calvin Hanson) :37

(B) Rudrud (Jon Ziskie, Luke Roelofs) 3:31

(A) Tyler Ryder (Liam Whitehouse, Damon Furuseth) 10:01

(B) Ben Troumbly (Ryan Taylor, Jake McLean) 16:58

Second period

(B) Adam Pietila (Patrick Johnson, Owen Micahels) 8:01

Third period

(A) Frank Tafelski (Xavier Jean-Louis) 13:03

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Anthony Menghini) 13:16

(B) Jon Ziskie (McLean, Ryan Taylor) (power play) 15:11

(B) Brandon Reller (Chase Beacom) 16:01

Shots: Austin — 35; Bismarck — 26

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-2; Bismarck — 1-for-1