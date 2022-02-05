Bruins edge out North Iowa Bulls 3-1
Published 10:22 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
The Austin Bruins beat the North Iowa Bulls (18-16-1-4 overall) 3-1 in Mason City Friday.
Ethan Robertson stopped 21 shots to score the win for Austin (23-14-1-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 2 — 3
Bulls 0 1 0 — 1
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Ocean Wallace (Jens Richards, Therien Thiesing) 3:13
(NI) Byron Hartely (Michael Mesic, Sean Vlasich) 9:35
Third period
(A) Jens Richards (John Larkin, Ocean Wallace) (power play) 6:04
(A) Anthony Menghini (Jack Malinski) (empty net) 19;52