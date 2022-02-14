Brown is AHS’s new girls golf coach

Austin Public Schools is excited to announce that David Brown will be the new girls golf coach.

Coach Brown has been a teacher and coach with Austin Public Schools since 1994. He is a graduate of Duluth East High School as well as Hibbing Community College, (AA) Winona State (BA), Southwest Minnesota State (MS) and Minnesota State Mankato (Specialist).

He is currently a Behavior Interventionist at IJ Holton intermediate school. He has been a part of Austin’s golf programs at the junior high level for over 10 years and has coached high school and middle school sports for over 20 years.

Coach Brown shared some thoughts about his new role.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the Austin Packers girls golf program,” Brown said. “We are a part of one of the best girls’ golf conferences and sections in the state. I look forward to being a part of such a stellar group, and to one day soon have the Packer name mentioned with the best of the best.”