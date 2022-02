The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to New Richland-HEG (17-7 overall) 65-31 on the road Friday.

Bobbie Bruns had 17 points for BP (14-9 overall).

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 17; Emily Anderson, 3; Chloe McCarthy, 2; Shawntee Snyder, 2; Lauren Schmamel, 2