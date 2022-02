The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo on the road Tuesday.

BP (12-7 overall) trailed 24-8 just eight minutes into the game, but it battled back to within three with three minutes left.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 20; Anna Pauly, 12; Addison Doocy, 6; Haven Carlson, 4; Shawntee Snyder, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 2; Melanie Winzenburg, 2