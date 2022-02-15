Blue Devils smother Ridgewater, claim top spot in rankings

Published 8:27 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Riverland men’s basketball team topped Ridgewater (14-8 overall) 80-62 on the road Monday.

Lajarrion Spinks had 25 points in the win.

The Blue Devils (23-1 overall) are now ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division III for the first time in school history.

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 25; Malik Cooper, 10; Boomer Jock, 8; Dominik Bangu, 7; Joe Burgos, 6; Ethan Clavero, 6; Cleveland Bedgood, 5; Trayvon Smith, 5; Jacob Lotz, 4; Ryan Burgess, 2; Jamari Magee, 2

