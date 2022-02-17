Blue Devil women pull away from Western Tech

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team closed out strong as it beat Western Tech (10-13 overall) 69-62 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (17-4 overall) led by double digits early in the fourth quarter, but the lead was cut to two points a few times down the stretch. Imani Colon hit three three-pointers in the last five minutes to help RCC pull away.

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 23; Imani Colon, 21; Camryn McQuery, 16; Cayli Miles, 5; Trinity Simpson, 3; Elyse Hebrink, 1