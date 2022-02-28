Blue Devil women finish one win short of National Tournament
Published 4:43 pm Monday, February 28, 2022
The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team had its season end when it lost to RCTC 69-60 in the Region XIII championship in Coon Rapids Saturday.
RCC beat Rainy River 81-71 in the semifinals on Saturday.
Cayli Miles had 32 points, seven steals and three assists for RCC (19-5 overall).
Lyle grad Olivia Christianson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Yellowjackets (22-5 overall).
RCTC 69, Riverland 60
RCC scoring: Cayli Miles, 32; Savannah Longhoma, 17; Elyse Hebrink, 5; Camryn McQuery, 4; Imani Colon, 2
RCC 81, Rainy River 71
RCC scoring: Camryn McQuery, 19; Savannah Longhama, 17; Elyse Hebrink, 16; Imani Colon, 12; Cayli Miles, 8; Trinity Simpson, 7; Sylana Stewart, 2