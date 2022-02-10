Blue Devil women edged out by RCTC

Published 2:33 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Riverland women’s basketball team lost to RCTC 68-56 in Riverland Gym Thursday.

Elyse Hebrink finished with eight points, five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (15-4 overall).

Lyle grad Olivia Christianson had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Yellowjackets.

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 15; Camryn McQuery, 15; Cayli Miles, 13; Elyse Hebrink, 8; Savannah Longhoma, 3; Turena Schultz, 2

