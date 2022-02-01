Blue Devil men take down Minnesota State on the road
Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022
The Blue Devil men’s basketball team beat Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (7-11 overall) 84-56 in Fergus Falls Tuesday.
Cleveland Bedgood finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for RCC (18-1 overall).
RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 18; Dominik Bangu, 13; Boomer Jock, 8; Trayvon Smith, 8; Jacob Lotz, 8; Joe Burgos, 8; Jamari Magee, 7; Lajarrion Spinks, 6; Ryan Burgess, 4; Donavan Morris, 2; Malik Cooper, 2