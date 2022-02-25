Blue Devil men open tournament with a big win

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team opened the Region XIII Quarterfinals with an 89-51 win over Itasca at Coon Rapids Friday.

Lajarrion Spinks had 16 points and four rebounds for the Blue Devils (27-1 overall).

RCC will compete in the semifinals on Saturday.

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 16; Joe Burgos, 13; Cleveland Bedgood, 10; Trayvon Smith, 10; Junior Stone, 8; Ryan Burgess, 7; Malik Cooper, 6; Jamari Magee, 5; Donavan Morris, 3; Ethan Clavero, 3; Jacob Lotz, 2